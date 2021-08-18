Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

CBP Seizes Fake FBI, DEA Badges Sent from China

Counterfeit FBI badge seized by CBP officers. Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized several packages from China containing counterfeit DEA and FBI badges in Chicago. 

The packages, which contained eight counterfeit DEA badges and one FBI badge, were sent from China and destined for locations across the U.S. 

“These counterfeit badges could have led to disastrous consequences if our officers had not found them,” LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations in Chicago, said in a statement. “Criminal organizations could have used these badges for their illicit activity under the guise of federal agents. Our CBP officers were able to identify these very realistic counterfeits and stop them from reaching their destinations.”

The badges pose a threat to the public, said Shane Campbell, area port director in Chicago. 

“It could be a serious security issue,” Campbell said. “Used nefariously, a fake badge can be a danger to the public and can harm the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

In the past few months, CBP also seized thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards that were sent from China.


Posted: 8/18/21 at 7:25 AM under News Story.
