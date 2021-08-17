FBI Special Agent Charles Dayoub

By Steve Neavling

Charles A. Dayoub, who was serving as section chief in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI headquarters, has been named special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office.

Dayoub began his career as a special agent in 2005, when he was assigned to the El Paso Field Office in Texas, investigating counterterrorism as a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF). He also served on the El Paso SWAT team.

In 2008, he joined the JTTF in the Washington Field Office.

In 2011, Dayoub was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters, where he oversaw international terrorism originating in the Horn of Africa.

He was promoted in 2013 to supervisory special agent of a JTTF squad in the Philadelphia Field Office.

In 2015, Dayoub was picked to lead the Newtown Square Resident Agency of the Philadelphia Field Office. As the supervisory senior resident agent, he supervised multiple programs, including white-collar crime, violent crime, crimes against children, health care fraud, and gangs and criminal enterprise investigations.

In 2017, he returned to the Counterterrorism Division as the assistant section chief of the international terrorism operations section that covered extraterritorial terrorism investigations and operations in the Middle East and Europe and includes the FBI’s Fly Team.

In 2019, Dayoub was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Cyber Branch at the Washington Field Office, where he was responsible for cyber national security and criminal computer intrusion investigations and operations. He also oversaw the Cyber Task Force and the Computer Analysis Response Team.

In 2020, he was promoted to section chief of the Counterintelligence Division at headquarters.

Before joining the FBI, Dayoub was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and practiced law in Dallas. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from the Texas Tech University School of Law.