Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Photo: CBP.

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in the past few months, but the investigations are draining resources normally used to intercept drugs, CBP said.

Agents at the port of Memphis recently found more than 3,000 fake vaccine cards that were inside more than 120 packages, CBP announced. Agents spotted a suspicious shipment from Shenzhen, China, that was headed to New Orleans. The package contained 41 blank, “low quality” counterfeit cards with typos.

It was the 15th intercepted shipment of the night from all over the country.

“The recipients of this ubiquitous contraband are unfortunately all over the United States,” CBP said in a news release.

The FBI has warned that it’s a crime to buy, sell or use counterfeit vaccination cards.

“These vaccinations are free and available everywhere,” Michael Neipert, area port director of Memphis, said in a statement. “If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself. CBP Officers at the Area Port of Memphis remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling and helping to protect our communities. But just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using my officers time as they also seize fentanyl and methamphetamines.”