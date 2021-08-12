Photo: U.S. Border Patrol via Facebook.

By Steve Neavling

Douglas L. Hatcher was just three months from retiring from the U.S. Border Patrol when he died in an off-duty recreational vehicle crash in Texas earlier this week.

Hatcher, 50, was a supervisory agent at the Uvalde Station in South Texas.

He died Monday at University Hospital in San Antonio.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the loss of one of our own,” the Uvalde Station said on Facebook. “He will be missed by everyone.”

Hatcher began his career in Carrizo Springs before he was transferred to Del Rio Sector.

While not working, Hatcher was a frequent volunteer, youth football coach, and father of two sons, according to Uvalde Leader-News.

“He was a good father, a good man, and a good neighbor,” Hatchher’s longtime friend and neighbor, Betty Hilderbran, said. “He always had a smile.”

First United Methodist Church member Nancy Feely recalled how Hatcher delivered a box of to-go meals to coworkers who weren’t able to attend a law enforcement appreciate dinner on July 24.

“Our deepest condolences to the entire Hatcher family,” Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco said. “May he rest in peace. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and all the United States Border Patrol agents. May God keep y’all strong and united through these difficult times.”