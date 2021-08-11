World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks via Wikipedia.

By Steve Neavling

Under pressure from 9/11 victims and their families, the Justice Department said it may release some classified information and documents related to the investigation into the attack.

Survivors, victims and their families believe the documents may show a connection between the Saudi government and the terrorist attacks. They called on President Biden to skip the 20th anniversary ceremonies of the attack if his administration didn’t divulge the information.

In a letter filed in federal court Monday, the Justice Department said it will consider releasing the records, Politico reports.

But some survivors and victims weren’t mollified, saying the government has withheld the information for far too long.

“We appreciate that President Biden recognizes that long-standing questions about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the worst-ever terrorist attack on American soil remain unanswered, but nobody should be fooled by this half-hearted, insufficient commitment to transparency,” Terry Strada, whose husband, Tom, died in the attack, said.

In the DOJ’s letter, the department said the FBI is examining records related to the investigation to determine whether it can be disclosed.

“The FBI will disclose such information on a rolling basis as expeditiously as possible,” the Justice Department said.