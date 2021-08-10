By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating after Border Patrol agents appear to have come under fire early Monday for the second time in four days along the Juárez-El Paso border.

An agent was patrolling the border when about five shots rang out from Juárez shortly after midnight, El Paso Times reports.

The agent wasn’t struck.

Mexican authorities were searching for two suspects.

Early Friday, about 20 gunshots were fired at a Border Patrol agent who was patrolling in El Paso’s Lower Valley. The agent took cover and wasn’t injured.

“Approximately 20 rounds were fired towards the agent from approximately 150 yards away. Fortunately, none of the rounds struck the agent,” Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

The FBI said it was investigating that shooting.

Three weeks earlier, a narco-banner in Juárez warned Mexican police and Border Patrol to stop messing with human smugglers. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shootings are related to the banner’s threat.