FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Gonzalez

By Steve Neavling

Joseph Gonzalez has been appointed special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Juan Field Office in Puerto Rico.

Gonzalez, who most recently served as the FBI’s legal attaché in Mexico City, joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 in the New York Field Office, where he investigated white-collar crime. He also served on New York’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team and its Rapid Deployment Team.

Gonzalez transferred to the San Juan Field Office in 2016 to investigate organized crime, international drug trafficking and money laundering, and violent gangs. He also served as a crisis negotiator and a crisis management coordinator. In 2011, Gonzalez was promoted to supervisory special agent of San Juan’s Criminal Enterprise Squad and served as the coordinator for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. In 2012, he became supervisor of the Public Corruption/Civil Rights squad.

In 2014, Gonzalez was named chief of the Public Corruption Unit in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters and served as the acting section chief of the Public Corruption Civil Rights Section.

In 2016, Gonzalez became assistant special agent in charge of the Special Operations Branch of the Newark Field Office in New Jersey, overseeing surveillance and aviation operations, human intelligence, security, language services, the undercover program, and several other programs.

In 2017, Gonzalez was promoted to chief of the Operational Support Section in the International Operations Division at headquarters, overseeing several units. He became legal attaché in Mexico City in 2018, serving as the primary liaison to the FBI’s Mexican counterparts.

Before joining the FBI, Gonzalez was a certified public accountant. He received a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University in 1999.

The bureau also announced other promotions Monday. Cathy L. Milhoan was named assistant director of the Office of Public Affairs; Alyssa M. Doyle was appointed to special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence and Cyber Division at the Los Angeles Field Office; and Jesse Levine was named special agent in charge of the Intelligence Division of the New York Field Office.