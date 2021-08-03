Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

FBI agents posted provocative photos of young female coworkers online to lure predators in sex trafficking investigations, placing them “in danger of becoming the victims of criminal offenses,” according to an Inspector General report.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the agents did not get approval from the employees’ supervisors or written consent from the staffers to post the photos.

The report also found that the employees were not certified for undercover work.

Horowitz’s internal investigation was prompted by allegations that an unidentified FBI agent was having an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer, whom the agent asked for “provocative pictures of herself” for the undercover sting.

The FBI said it “fully accepted” the recommendations in the report and that it would create “new language” to address the problems outlined by Horowitz.