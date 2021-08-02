Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Border Patrol Agent, Another Driver Killed in Head-On Crash in Southern Arizona

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent with the Tucson Sector was killed in a head-on crash near southern Arizona shortly after midnight on Saturday. 

The driver of the other car also died in the crash on State Route 86 outside of Sells.

Shortly after the wreck, both drivers were declared dead, Border Patrol said in a statement

A life flight and multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene. 

The identity of the agent was not released as of Monday morning, and details of the crash were not yet clear. Border Patrol said more information would be released at a later time.


