‘Heroic’ Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Thwarts Carjacking, Assault of Pastor
By Steve Neavling
An-off duty Border Patrol agent from the El Centro Sector helped thwart a carjacking over the weekend in what the agency called a “heroic act.”
Roy Rosas was on his way to work when he spotted a 24-year-old man attacking a local church pastor as he tried to steal the victim’s car in Westmorland, Calif., on Sunday afternoon.
The agent and a private citizen intervened, and a scuffle ensued with the perpetrator. The two men managed to detain the suspect until police arrived.
The assailant was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and later released before being booked into a county jail.
“As sworn officers, Border Patrol agents risk their lives every day both on and off-duty,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said in a news release Thursday. “Agent Rosas actions demonstrated just that and brought great credit upon himself and the U.S. Border Patrol.”
Earlier this month, an off-duty Border Patrol agent in San Diego detained a man who was slashing a knife through the air while approaching bystanders.
Posted: 7/30/21 at 7:49 AM under News Story.
Tags: Border Patrol, california, carjacking, el centro sector, hero, Westmorland
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!