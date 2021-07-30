Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

An-off duty Border Patrol agent from the El Centro Sector helped thwart a carjacking over the weekend in what the agency called a “heroic act.”

Roy Rosas was on his way to work when he spotted a 24-year-old man attacking a local church pastor as he tried to steal the victim’s car in Westmorland, Calif., on Sunday afternoon.

The agent and a private citizen intervened, and a scuffle ensued with the perpetrator. The two men managed to detain the suspect until police arrived.

The assailant was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and later released before being booked into a county jail.

“As sworn officers, Border Patrol agents risk their lives every day both on and off-duty,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said in a news release Thursday. “Agent Rosas actions demonstrated just that and brought great credit upon himself and the U.S. Border Patrol.”

Earlier this month, an off-duty Border Patrol agent in San Diego detained a man who was slashing a knife through the air while approaching bystanders.