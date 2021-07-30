Brandon Scott Hole

By Steve Neavling

The FBI announced on Wednesday that the Indianapolis gunman who killed eight people at a FedEx facility in April was not motivated by racial bias or ideology.

At a news conference, the FBI and police called the shooting by Brandon Scott Hole “an act of suicidal murder” inspired by his desire to “demonstrate his masculinity and capability while fulfilling a final desire to experience killing people,” The IndyStar reports.

Hole, who worked at the Fed Ex facility briefly in 2020, planned the shooting for at least nine months, the officials said.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said Hole wanted to prove his masculinity after trying to live on his own but failing before moving backing into his old home. In addition, Hole had “almost daily” suicidal thoughts.

“Only the shooter knows all the reasons why he committed this horrific act of violence,” Keenan said. “However, at this time, the FBI is confident that based on the evidence collected, the assessment of the (FBI) Behavioral Analysis Unit is accurate.”

He added that investigators reviewed Hole’s computers, phones and other electronic equipment and found only “an extremely small percentage of overall viewing” of “World War II, Nazi-type propaganda.”

“But there was no indication that there was any animosity towards the Sikh community, or any other group for that matter,” Kennan said.