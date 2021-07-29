Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Homeland Security Requires All Employees to Wear Masks Following New CDC Advice

By Steve Neavling

As COVID-19 cases make a resurgence, Homeland Security and other federal agencies are requiring all employees to wear masks indoors and socially distance. 

The mandate comes after the White House said masks must be worn in all federal buildings. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that vaccinated people should mask up indoors in areas where COVID-19 is on the rise. 

“Beginning today, all employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors & physically distance,” Homeland Security tweeted Wednesday. 

Also on Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he’s working from home because he had come in close contact with an employee who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Other federal law enforcement agencies have not yet publicly announced mask mandates. 

President Biden is expected to discuss mask requirements for federal employees today. 


Posted: 7/29/21
