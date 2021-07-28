Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

By Steve Neavling

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is working from home this week because he came in close contact with an employee who later tested positive for COVID-19.

“Secretary Mayorkas has a virtual schedule this week after coming into close contact with a DHS official who later tested positive for COVID-19,” DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. “The Secretary is fully vaccinated, has no symptoms, and has tested negative twice. Official DHS contact tracing is underway. These recommendations have been informed by the Office of the DHS Chief Medical Officer and are taken in an overabundance of caution.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if other employees were exposed and are quarantining.

COVID-19 cases are surging again with the spread of the Delta variant.

Mayorkas testified remotely before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee on Tuesday.