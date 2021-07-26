Construction of a border wall under the Trump administration, via CBP.

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Customs and Border Protection terminated two border wall contracts in the Laredo Sector, arguing the roughly 31 miles of barriers are “not necessary to address any life, safety, environmental, or other remediation requirements.”

Homeland Security made the announcement Friday and said it is reviewing other unfinished or yet-to-be-started wall projects.

In addition, the Biden administration is calling on Congress to terminate any remaining border wall funding in favor of “smarter border security measures, like border technology and modernization of land ports of entry, that are proven to be more effective at improving safety and security at the border.”

The 31 miles of walls are the first to be canceled under the Biden administration. No land had been acquired for those projects.

On June 11, Homeland Security released the agency’s plan for using funds previously allocated for border walls.