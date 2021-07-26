Special FBI Agent Janeen DiGuiseppi

By Steve Neavling

Janeen DiGuiseppi, who was serving as the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Training Division, has been named special agent in charge of the bureau’s Albany Field Office in New York.

DiGuisepp’s career as an FBI special agent began in 1999, when she was assigned to the Salt Lake City Field Office, investigating violent crimes, drugs and public corruption.

In 2008, DiGuiseppi became assistant legal attaché in Baghdad and supervised the FBI’s Major Crimes Task Force. She returned to Salt Lake City a year later and was assigned to the DEA’s Drug Diversion Task Force.

In 2010, she was promoted to supervisory special agent as the FBI’s biometric lead in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In 2012, DiGuiseppi supervised the civil rights and public corruption programs and the Violent Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Task Force at the Memphis Field Office in Tennessee.

In 2014, she became assistant section chief of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters before serving as the chief of staff to the division’s assistant director.

In 2016, DiGuiseppi was named assistant section chief of the Transnational Organized Crime – Eastern Hemisphere Section, managing domestic and international programs with a focus on organized crime and major theft.

In 2017, DiGuiseppi was named assistant special agent in charge in the Denver Field Office, where she oversaw the intelligence and surveillance programs, the Rocky Mountain Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory, and the Wyoming resident agencies.

In 2019, DiGuiseppi became section chief of the FBI Training Division’s Curriculum Management Section and was promoted to deputy assistant director a year later.

Ms. DiGuiseppi received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida, a master’s degree from Western New England College, and a master’s degree from Florida International University. Before joining the bureau, DiGuiseppi served as an officer in the United States Air Force