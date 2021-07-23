File photo of guns, via ATF

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department on Thursday launched an ambitious new initiative to reduce gun violence by cracking down on firearm tracking in five metropolitan areas.

The cross-jurisdictional strike forces will focus on New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and the San Francisco and Sacramento region.

U.S. attorneys will lead the effort and work with the ATF and local and state law enforcement agencies.

The plan is to use data, evidence and intelligence gathered at crime scenes to “identify patterns, leads, and potential suspects in violent gun crimes,” the Justice Department said in a news release.

“All too often, guns found at crime scenes come from hundreds or even thousands of miles away,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “We are redoubling our efforts as ATF works with law enforcement to track the movement of illegal firearms used in violent crimes. These strike forces enable sustained coordination across multiple jurisdictions to help disrupt the worst gun trafficking corridors. The Department of Justice will use all of its tools – enforcement, prevention, intervention, and investment – to help ensure the safety of our communities – the department’s highest priority.”

The strike forces are part of the DOJ’s “Violent Crime Reduction Strategy,” which was announced in May.