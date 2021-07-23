Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

July 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Couple Busted with Block of Cocaine Concealed as Marble Cake, Maine DEA Says

This deceptive cake contained 4 pounds of cocaine. Photo: Maine DEA.

By Steve Neavling

A drug-sniffing dog helped authorities in Maine bust a couple who disguised 4 pounds of cocaine as a marble cake in shiny blue packaging. 

Law enforcement officers were acting on a tip when they pulled over a car in Gardiner, Maine, this week and found the deceptive cake, which included coffee founds to cover up the scent, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a news release.

The cocaine has a street value of $200,000.

Police also seized about $1,900 in cash, which authorities believe was from drug sales. 

John Cedeno, 25, of New York, and Chelsy Cochran, 33, of Winslow, Maine, were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. 

Cocaine disguised as cake, with cash from suspect drug sales. Photo: Maine DEA.

Posted: 7/23/21 at 5:40 AM under News Story.
Tags: , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!