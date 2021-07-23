Couple Busted with Block of Cocaine Concealed as Marble Cake, Maine DEA Says
By Steve Neavling
A drug-sniffing dog helped authorities in Maine bust a couple who disguised 4 pounds of cocaine as a marble cake in shiny blue packaging.
Law enforcement officers were acting on a tip when they pulled over a car in Gardiner, Maine, this week and found the deceptive cake, which included coffee founds to cover up the scent, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a news release.
The cocaine has a street value of $200,000.
Police also seized about $1,900 in cash, which authorities believe was from drug sales.
John Cedeno, 25, of New York, and Chelsy Cochran, 33, of Winslow, Maine, were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
