Richard Wershe Jr.

By Steve Neavling

Richard Wershe Jr., a former federal informant and cocaine dealer known as White Boy Rick, is suing the FBI and Detroit police for alleged child abuse.

In a federal lawsuit announced Tuesday, Wershe claims the FBI and Detroit police recruited him to snitch at the age of 14. But when law enforcement no longer needed him, Wershe stayed in the drug world before he was busted selling cocaine at the age of 17.

“Had I not been an informant for the task force, I would never have gotten involved with drug gangs or criminality of any sort,” the lawsuit states.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 1988 and eventually paroled in 2017, only to be sent to a Florida prison to serve time for a 2006 conviction for his role in a car theft while locked up in Michigan.

Wershe was finally set free on July 20, 2020.

He is now 52 years old.