FBI Agent Who Investigated Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Is Charged with Assault

FBI Agent Richard Trask. Photo: Instagram

By Steve Neavling

An FBI agent who investigated the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was charged Monday with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in connection with a domestic incident with his wife Sunday.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, of Kalamazoo, is out of jail after posting a $10,000 personal recognizance bond after he was arraigned in 8th District Court in Kalamazoo, The Detroit News reports.

As a condition of his bond, Trask cannot carry a gun. 

If convicted, Trask faces up to 10 years in prison. 

Details of the charges have not yet been released. 

“In accordance with FBI policy, the incident is subject to internal review, and I cannot comment further at this time,” Detroit FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.

Track testified in federal court about the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Whitmer. 


Posted: 7/20/21 at 7:52 AM under News Story.
