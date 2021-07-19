FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

By Steve Neavling

Timothy Langan, who was the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office, has been appointed assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division at the bureau’s headquarters.

Langan’s career at the FBI began as a special agent in 1998 in the Dallas Field Office, where he investigated Mexican drug-trafficking organizations and international terrorism.

He transferred to the Washington Field Office in 2003, working protective operations. Langan also was a firearms and tactical instructor in Dallas and Washington.

In 2007, Langan was promoted to supervisory special agent and assigned to the Safe Streets and Gang Unit at FBI headquarters.

In 2009, he became legal attaché in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In 2013, Langan transferred to the Nashville Resident Agency of the Memphis Field Office in Tennessee to lead a squad investigating public corruption, civil rights and complex financial crimes.

In 2016, he became assistant special agent in charge of the criminal enterprise branch at the Miami Field Office.

In 2019, Langan was named section chief in the International Operations Division, where he oversaw operational units covering Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. In addition, he served as the division’s acting deputy assistant director.

Before joining the FBI, Langan served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a police officer and detective in St. Charles, Missouri.