By Steve Neavling

A TSA supervisor at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is under fire for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of young female travelers.

Bjorn Broms, 37, is on administrative leave after he was charged with breaking government data rules, CBS News Minnesota reports.

He is awaiting his first court date.

The investigation into Broms began when authorities discovered he had taken a video of a 9-year-old boy riding on a baggage conveyor belt, prosecutors said. He’s accused of leaking the video to Minneapolis Public Radio, which posted the video on its website.

During the probe, investigators discovered he had snapped 42 photos of young women who were undergoing flight screening, according to prosecutors.