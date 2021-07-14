By Steve Neavling

An FBI agent who plans to soon retire has been chosen to serve as police chief in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Todd Schliem, 57, beat out seven other applicants to replace Gerald Sticker, who retired last month, NOLA.com reports.

Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden picked Schliem, whose nomination must now be confirmed by the city council.

“The finalists for the job were all capable professionals, however, I feel strongly that Schliem is what the department needs right now,” Madden said in a written statement.

The police department has 54 employees.

If approved, Schliem won’t be the first FBI agent to serve as police chief of Mandeville. Agent Rick Richard was police chief from 2010-16.

Schliem, a native of Wisconsin, worked in the New Orleans Field Office beginning in 2006. A year later, he and his wife moved to the Mandeville area.

In 2016, Schliem received the FBI Director’s Award.