Shane Meehan, via Marion County Jail

By Steve Neavling

A 44-year-old man has been charged in the ambush-style, fatal shooting of an FBI Task Force officer outside of an FBI building in Indiana last week.

Shane Meehan, of Terre Haute, faces up to life in prison on a charge of murder of a federal agent, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana announced.

Meehan is accused of shooting Terre Haute Det. Greg Ferency, a 30-year-veteran of the police department, on Wednesday afternoon. An FBI agent returned fire, shooting the suspected gunman.

Meehan was recovering in the hospital when he was charged.

“An attack on law enforcement is an attack on us all,” Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress said in a statement. “As citizens of this county, we enjoy on a daily basis the security and protection provided by the men and women of law enforcement. That security and protection is all the more precious because it is at times paid for with the lives of those who have chosen to protect us. The selfless dedication exhibited by Detective Ferency throughout his career and his tragic death yesterday is yet another example of why we all owe our respect and gratitude to the members of law enforcement. On behalf of the Department of Justice I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Detective Ferency’s family and his many colleagues.”

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan added, “I want to offer the deepest sympathy of the FBI to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Ferency. Greg was a valued member of our FBI family and had worked side by side with us as a Task Force Officer since 2010 in our Terre Haute office.

“We will work day and night to carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and we are dedicated to honoring Greg’s memory through a meticulous investigation.”