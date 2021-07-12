Haitian President Jovenal Moïse. Photo: Wikipedia.

By Steve Neavling

Senior officials with the FBI and Homeland Security are expected to arrive in Haiti soon to help the island nation following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenal Moïse.

“The United States remains engaged and in close consultation with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people in the aftermath of the assassination of the president,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, Reuters reports.

The officials will decide how to help after they arrive in Port-au-Prince, Psaki said.

Moïse was fatally shot at his home in Port-au-Prince on July 7 by a team of commandos, leaving the county without a leader.

The motive behind the attack remains elusive.

Several Americans and Columbian nationals were arrested for their alleged role in the attack.