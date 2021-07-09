By Steve Neavling

The Secret Service was billed more than $10,000 for guest rooms that agents used in May at former President Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, The Washington Post reports.

Although the bill wasn’t itemized, it appears that the Secret Service will pay $566.64 per night for 18 nights in a four-bedroom “cottage” at Trump Bedminster.

In all, the Secret Service has spent more than $50,000 for agents to stay in rooms since Trump left office in January.

The Secret Service also was charged nearly $35,000 to rent portable toilets for four months at Bedminster this year.

Since Trump took office, the Secret Service has been charged extravagant fees to protect him.

In 2017, the Secret Service couldn’t afford to pay hundreds of agents who were responsible for protecting Trump’s large family.

Trump ordered the Secret Service to continue protecting 13 members of his family and at least three appointees beyond his first presidential term.