Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

July 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Two ATF Agents, Police Officer Shot During Undercover Investigation in Chicago

By Steve Neavling

Two ATF agents and a Chicago police officer who were working undercover were shot Wednesday morning on the city’s southwest side. 

The law enforcement officers came under fire while inside a car that was getting on Interstate 57, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The officers were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the agents was shot in the side, and the other was shot in the hand. A bullet grazed the side of the Chicago police officer’s head. 

By Wednesday evening, at least two suspects were in custody. 

In a separate shooting Wednesday afternoon, an Indiana police detective serving on an FBI task force was killed during an ambush near a federal building Wednesday afternoon, The Tribune Star reports.

Terre Haute Det. Greg Ferency, a 30-year-veteran of the police department, was shot outside the FBI’s Indianapolis Resident Agency at about 2:15 p.m. 

An FBI agent returned fire, shooting the suspected gunman. 

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting. 


Posted: 7/8/21 at 6:18 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!