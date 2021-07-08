Two ATF Agents, Police Officer Shot During Undercover Investigation in Chicago
By Steve Neavling
Two ATF agents and a Chicago police officer who were working undercover were shot Wednesday morning on the city’s southwest side.
The law enforcement officers came under fire while inside a car that was getting on Interstate 57, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The officers were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the agents was shot in the side, and the other was shot in the hand. A bullet grazed the side of the Chicago police officer’s head.
By Wednesday evening, at least two suspects were in custody.
In a separate shooting Wednesday afternoon, an Indiana police detective serving on an FBI task force was killed during an ambush near a federal building Wednesday afternoon, The Tribune Star reports.
Terre Haute Det. Greg Ferency, a 30-year-veteran of the police department, was shot outside the FBI’s Indianapolis Resident Agency at about 2:15 p.m.
An FBI agent returned fire, shooting the suspected gunman.
It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.
Posted: 7/8/21 at 6:18 AM under News Story.
Tags: ATF, Chicago, Chicago Police Department, FBI task force, Illinois, Indiana, shooting
