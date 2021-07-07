Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

Six months after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring more than 100 police officers and prompting lawmakers to flee for safety, the FBI is still searching for about 300 suspects.

So far, the FBI has arrested about 535 people involved in the violent siege. Of those, 165 have been charged with assaulting, resisting or interfering with police.

On Tuesday, the sixth-month anniversary of the attack, the FBI released 11 new videos of Trump supporters attacking federal officers.

“As we mark six months since the violence at our nation’s Capitol, we continue to encourage the public to send tips to the FBI. As we have seen with dozens of cases so far, the tips matter,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a news release. “Tipsters should rest assured that the FBI is working diligently behind the scenes to follow all investigative leads to verify tips from the public and bring these criminals to justice. To date, the FBI has arrested more than 500 individuals for criminal activity on January 6. The public has provided tremendous assistance to this investigation, and we are asking for additional help to identify other individuals for their role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

The FBI is also searching for the person who planted two pipe bombs outside the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees on the eve of the attack.

Biden recalled the siege in a statement on Tuesday.

“Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach our Capitol, the citadel of our democracy,” Biden said. “But six months ago today, insurrectionists did. They launched a violent and deadly assault on the people’s house, on the people’s representatives, and on the Capitol police sworn to protect them, as our duly elected Congress carried out the sacred ritual of our republic and certified the Electoral College vote.

“This was not dissent. It was disorder. It posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive — a sad reminder that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy.”