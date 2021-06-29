Demario Lamar Cotton

By Steve Neavling

The hunt is on for a 38-year-old man accused of shooting an FBI agent during a traffic stop over the weekend in Jackson, Mississippi.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton. A U.S. magistrate judge with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Mississippi issued a warrant for Cotton’s arrest on Monday.

The agent, who is with the FBI’s Jackson Field Office, was grazed by a bullet Saturday night and was released from the hospital Sunday, WAPT reports.

According to police, Cotton opened fire on the agent and other law enforcement officers before fleeing in a 2003 GMC Yukon, which police have since located.

Cotton faces a charge of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of official duties by use of a deadly weapon.