Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith.

By Steve Neavling

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who was sentenced to probation earlier this year for altering an email in connection with the surveillance of former Trump aide Carter Page, has agreed to a one-year suspension of his law license, Reuters reports.

The District of Columbia Board on Professional Responsibility is scheduled to consider the proposed suspension at a public hearing on July 19.

Clinesmith signed the negotiated discipline on June 11.

Clinesmith was sentenced to 12 months probation and 400 hours of community service on Jan. 29 for altering an email used to seek the continued surveillance of Page. The email suggested that Page was not a source for the CIA, even though he had a relationship with the agency.

Clinesmith admitted he was guilty but said he believed at the time that his statement about Page was true.