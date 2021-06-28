By Steve Neavling

An FBI agent was shot in Mississippi on Saturday night and is expected to survive.

Authorities were still looking for the shooting suspect Sunday night, The Mississippi Clarion Ledge reports.

The agent with the FBI’s Jackson Field Office was helping Jackson police officers at a traffic stop around 11 p.m. when the suspect opened fire.

The agent’s injuries were not life-threatening, Brett Carr, a spokesman for the Jackson Field Office, said.

“While assisting JPD, an FBI special agent sustained a non-life threatening injury from a gunshot and has been released from the hospital,” Carr said. “The FBI Jackson Field Office is committed to assisting the Jackson Police Department with reducing violent crime.”

The suspect was identified as Demario Cotton, and he was driving a dark-colored Yukon.