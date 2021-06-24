U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida.

By Steve Neavling

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is being investigated by the FBI over sex trafficking allegations, suggested in a tweet Wednesday that the bureau should be defunded.

The Florida Republican then deleted the tweet a minute later.

“If Democrats want to defund the police, they should start with the FBI,” Gaetz wrote.

The tweet was preserved by ProPublica’s Politwoops.

A Gaetz spokesman told Vice that the congressman “felt it appropriate to remove a jocular tweet taken from a speech some time ago.”

The FBI is investigating whether Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old girl and violated federal sex trafficking laws.

Gaetz also criticized the FBI last week, baselessly claiming that “FBI operatives organized and participated in the January 6th Capitol riot.”