By Steve Neavling

The Biden administration pushed out Rodney S. Scott, chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, after less than two years on the job.

Scott, a 29-year veteran who enthusiastically supported former President Trump’s hardline policies and border wall, will be replaced on an interim basis with his deputy, Paul Ortiz, The Washington Post reports.

Scott was notified in a letter that he could resign, retire or relocate. He has not made an official announcement about his next move.

Scott joined Border Patrol in 1992, serving at the Imperial Beach Station in San Diego, Calif. During his career, he’s held various leadership positions, including chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector, deputy chief patrol agent at San Diego Sector, patrol agent in charge at the Brown Field Station in San Diego Sector, assistant chief in CBP’s Office of Anti-Terrorism in Washington, D.C., and director/division chief for the Incident Management and Operations Coordination Division at CBP headquarters.

Scott’s departure comes on the heels of a record number of migrants trying to cross the border.

Ronald Vitiello, former Border Patrol chief, said the change in leadership is likely to cause consternation among border officials and agents.

“Unfortunately, Border Patrol will go through yet another period guessing who the leadership team will be,” Vitiello said. “That’s unfortunate, and a distraction that’s unnecessary at this time.”

Biden nominated Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection.