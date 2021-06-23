Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Retired FBI Agent Revisits Arrest of ‘Whitey’ Bulger on 10th Anniversary of His Arrest

James “Whitey” Bulger. Photo: The Boston Police Department.

By Steve Neavling

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Rich Teahan will never forget the day James “Whitey” Bulger was arrested. 

As head of the Bulger Fugitive Task Force, Teahan spent years trying to track down the notorious Boston mobster, who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List for his alleged involvement in 19 murders. 

”I know it sounds corny. I just jumped in the air. Finally we got this guy and we did it our own way,” Teahan told Boston 25 News for a segment that ran Tuesday, the 10th anniversary of Bulger’s arrest. 

Bulger was captured after Teahan’s task force created a publicity campaign that focused not only Bulger, but his girlfriend Catherine Greig. 

Bulger and Greig were arrested at a California apartment following a tip. 

”The tip basically said, ‘The people living at the Princess Eugenia Apartments, in Unit 303, Charlie and Carol Gasko, are actually Jim Bulger and Catherine Greig,” Teahan said.

Bulger was eventually sentenced to two life sentences before he was beat to death inside his prison cell in 2018. 


