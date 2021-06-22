Los Angeles Field Office, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Brian T. Gilhooly has been appointed special agent in charge of the Mission Services Branch of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

Gilhooly, who most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002. He worked worked in the San Francisco Field Office and served on the Safe Street Violent Gang Task Force and the SWAT Team.

In 2009, Gilhooly became supervisory special agent in the Safe Streets Gang Unit in the Criminal Investigative Division at headquarters, serving as a program manager for the western region.

In 2011, Gilhooly joined the San Diego Field Office and served as a field supervisor on the Joint Terrorism Task Force. In 2016, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the San Diego Intelligence Branch, which included the intelligence programs, as well as foreign language, IT, security, and other programs.

In 2018, Gilhooly was promoted to section chief in the Counterterrorism Division. His section focused on the overseas terrorism threat, including prevention, investigation, and response to terrorism threats worldwide. It also included the Counterterrorism Fly Team and the Military Commissions Prosecution Unit.

In 2019, Gilhooly was named deputy assistant director of the Counterterrorism Operations Branch in the Counterterrorism Division.

Gilhooly received a bachelor’s degree in oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy. He also served as a Navy SEAL officer in the Middle East and Pacific.