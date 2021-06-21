Special Reports

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Baselessly Claims FBI Orchestrated Jan. 6 Riots

Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has become the latest conservative voice to peddle a baseless conspiracy theory that the FBI orchestrated the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Carlson’s rant last week was based on a report by Revolver News, which is run by Darren Beattie, a former Trump White House speech writer who was terminated in 2018 for appearing on a panel with a white nationalist.

Carlson told nearly 3 million viewers that it appeared “the FBI was organizing the riots of Jan. 6.”

He cited no evidence and doubled down Friday, suggesting that unindicted co-conspirators were government agents. 

Carlson’s false narrative received searing fact-checks in the media, including in The Washington Post, which cited legal experts who pointed out that the FBI “cannot name an undercover agent as an unindicted co-conspirator.”


