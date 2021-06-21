Special Reports

Black Secret Service Agent Told Trump It Was ‘Offensive’ to Hold Rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth

President Trump at Indiana rally.

By Steve Neavling

A Black Secret Service agent called out former President Trump for scheduling a rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth last year. 

The exchange was detailed in an upcoming book from Michael C. Bender, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” Politico reports.

Theagent told Trump that it was “offensive” to hold a political rally on the holiday, which commemorates the day when slaves in Texas learned about the end of slavery.  

According to the book, Trump asked the agent about Juneteenth. 

“Yes, I know what it is,” the agent told Trump.

Later that day, Trump announced on Twitter that he was changing the date of the rally. 


Posted: 6/21/21 at 9:24 AM under News Story.
