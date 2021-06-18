Whitey Bulger

By Steve Neavling

A new documentary argues James “Whitey” Bulger, the murderous Boston mobster, was victimized by the FBI.

Bulger, who was sentenced to two life sentences after more than a decade on the run, was beat to death inside his prison cell in 2018.

So how could a man who embarked on a life of crime and was convicted of 11 murders be a victim?

According to the new documentary, My Name Is Bulger, which is streaming on Discovery+, filmmakers suggested the FBI demonized Bulger to protect their own reputations, The Daily Mail reports.

Interviewees in the movie claimed “Whitey was basically a victim of the FBI who ostensibly made him out to be an informant so they could hide the fact that they’d taken his bribes.”

Bulger’s girlfriend, Catherine Greig, says in the film that Bulger was “a kind and gentle soul,” according to The Daily Beast.

The publication, however, isn’t entirely buying it, saying the “attempted rehabilitation of Whitey Bulger feels a bit strained.”