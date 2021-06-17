Special Reports

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

FBI Agents Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect, Rescue Boy at New Jersey Apartment

By Steve Neavling

FBI agents rescued a 17-year-old boy from a New Jersey apartment and fatally shot the man accused of kidnapping him early Wednesday. 

The raid was prompted by the abduction of a teenager who was reported missing after he failed to return home from work, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The boy’s father told authorities that he received a ransom demand. 

FBI agents came under fire after they tracked the boy and suspect to the New Jersey apartment. They returned fire, killing the suspect. 

The boy was unharmed. 

The FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office is investigating the kidnapping. 


Posted: 6/17/21 at 5:45 AM under News Story.
