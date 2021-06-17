Ex-Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge Hospitalized After Stroke
By Steve Neavling
Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke at his home in suburban Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
The former Pennsylvania governor was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot, his family said in a statement.
The 75-year-old Republican was in critical but stable condition Wednesday.
Ridge had a heart attack in 2017.
In January 2003, Ridge left the governorship to become the first secretary of Homeland Security, which was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
He retired in February 2005 and worked in the private sector.
