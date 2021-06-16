By Steve Neavling

A jury on Tuesday convicted a former DEA agent of conspiring to steal property and cash from arrestees while working in the agency’s New Orleans office.

Chad A. Scott will be sentenced on Aug. 11.

The conviction caps a multiple-year investigation into a DEA task force previously led by Scott. Others who were convicted in connection with the case were Tangipahoa Parish Deputy Sheriff Johnny Domingue, Deputy Karl Newman, and task force officer Rodney Gemar.

Scott also was convicted by a jury in August 2019. He was found guilty of multiple counts of perjury, obstruction of justice and falsifying government documents.

Prosecutors alleged Scott was the ringleader of a scheme to steal possessions from arrestees.