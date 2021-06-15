Stop the count rally in Detroit following the presidential election. Photo: Steve Neavling

By Steve Neavling

Adherents of the baseless conspiracy movement QAnon are getting frustrated and could become violent, the FBI warned members of Congress.

In a bulletin issued to lawmakers on June 4 and reported by Reuters, the FBI said that some QAnon believers have grown frustrated that the movement’s predictions, such as Donald Trump becoming reinstated as president and Democrats being exposed as child sex traffickers, have not materialized.

Saying followers can “no longer ‘trust the plan,’” the FBI warned that some adherents may soon begin to believe they have an “obligation” to transform from “serving as ‘digital soldiers’ towards engaging in real world violence” against Democrats and “other political opposition.”

The QAnon movement claims Trump is waging a secret war against a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

Some of the adherents participated in the deadly Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C.