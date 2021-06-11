Chief Patrol Agent William J. Maddocks

By Steve Neavling

William J. Maddocks has been named chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Houlton Sector in Maine.

Maddocks replaces acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider, who had been serving since May 2020.

Maddocks joined Border Patrol in 1997 and served in sectors on the northern and southwest borders. He has had multiple leadership command assignments during his career.

Maddocks most recently served as deputy chief patrol agent of the Swanton Sector in Vermont.

Maddocks previously served two assignments with the Houlton Sector.

“Returning to Houlton Sector is like coming home for me,” Maddocks said in a statement. “No matter where my career has taken me, it seems that all roads always led back to Houlton. It’s good to be home, and I am both proud and humbled at the opportunity to lead the fine folks that make up the USBP Team here in Maine”

Maddocks, a native of Connecticut, served in the U.S. Army from 193 to 1987.