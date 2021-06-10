Special Reports

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Unknown Substance Prompts Scare at FBI’s Baltimore Field Office

FBI’s Baltimore Division.

By Steve Neavling

Two people were taken to a hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance found inside a package at the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. 

An FBI spokesperson told Fox 45 News that the two people were treated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Several people were also evacuated. 

The Baltimore County Fire Department later determined the substance was not hazardous. 

An investigation is ongoing. 


