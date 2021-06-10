By Steve Neavling

The TSA is so understaffed that it’s asking office employees to work at airports for up to 45 days.

Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye is urging office employees to voluntarily take up non-screening duties such as management of security lines, ABC News reports.

“TSA is experiencing an increase in passenger volumes at checkpoints, and anticipating a significant summer surge in travel,” Darby wrote in a memo.

Nearly 2 million people were screened on Sunday, setting a new pandemic record for air travel.

The TSA’s goal is to hire 6,000 new officers as summer travel increases. But so far, the TSA has only hired 3,100 new officers.

Officers who accept employment are being officered incentives such as $1,000.

“We have been averaging over 5,000 Transportation Security Officer applications per week,” a TSA spokesperson said.