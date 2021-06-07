FBI Agent Laura Schwartzenberger. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

A street in Miami-Dade County has been renamed in honor of Laura Schwartzenberger, one of two FBI agents killed while serving a search warrant at a home in Florida in February.

The street is outside Rockway Middle School in Westchester, where Schwartzenberger taught students about the dangers of social media.

The school proposed that a portion of Southwest 93rd Court be called “Laura Schwartzenberger Way,” and Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the change.

“She loved children and she wanted to protect children,”Rockaway Middle School Principal Josephine Otero told Local 10. “She wanted to make sure that they knew about the dangers that are out there and that they wouldn’t be a victim of those dangers.”

Schwartzenberger and fellow agent Daniel Alfin were fatally shot outside the Sunrise, Fla., apartment of David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old systems engineer who was suspected of possessing child pornography. Three other FBI agents were shot and have since recovered. The shooting was one of the deadliest in FBI history.

Schwartzenberger, 43, joined the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office in 2005 and was transferred to Miami in 2010. She tracked suspects accused of exploiting children online. She had a husband and two children.

“She was very much a part of this community,” Stedman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said. “This is just a very fitting place to name a street after her, and in this location here.”