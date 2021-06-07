Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

June 2021
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Street Named After FBI agent Fatally Shot While Serving a Warrant in Florida

FBI Agent Laura Schwartzenberger. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

A street in Miami-Dade County has been renamed in honor of Laura Schwartzenberger, one of two FBI agents killed while serving a search warrant at a home in Florida in February. 

The street is outside Rockway Middle School in Westchester, where Schwartzenberger taught students about the dangers of social media.

The school proposed that a portion of Southwest 93rd Court be called “Laura Schwartzenberger Way,” and Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the change.

“She loved children and she wanted to protect children,”Rockaway Middle School Principal Josephine Otero told Local 10. “She wanted to make sure that they knew about the dangers that are out there and that they wouldn’t be a victim of those dangers.”

Schwartzenberger and fellow agent Daniel Alfin were fatally shot outside the Sunrise, Fla., apartment of David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old systems engineer who was suspected of possessing child pornography. Three other FBI agents were shot and have since recovered. The shooting was one of the deadliest in FBI history. 

Schwartzenberger, 43, joined the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office in 2005 and was transferred to Miami in 2010. She tracked suspects accused of exploiting children online. She had a husband and two children. 

“She was very much a part of this community,” Stedman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said. “This is just a very fitting place to name a street after her, and in this location here.”


Posted: 6/7/21 at 6:27 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!