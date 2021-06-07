Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

The FBI has arrested more than 465 people in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced over the weekend.

Saturday marked the 150th day since the insurrection, which led to the deaths of five people. About 140 officers were injured.

“Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale,” the DOJ said in a statement. “The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6th has not, and will not, wane.”

More than 130 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, and more than 40 people charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

About 30 people have been charged with conspiracy. They include members of the right-wing groups Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

The FBI has received more than 200,000 digital media tips, and the bureau continues to search for the identities of rioters seen in videos.

