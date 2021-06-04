By Steve Neavling

The TSA’s 46,000 officers are set to receive full collective bargaining rights and better pay, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued an order that boosts the rights of TSA officers.

“TSA employees are outstanding public servants who work on the frontlines, including throughout the pandemic, to keep the traveling American public safe,” Mayorkas said in a news release. “They deserve the empowerment of collective bargaining and a compensation structure that recognizes and rewards them for their contributions to our safety and security.”

The directive is aimed at improving the morale and retention of TSA employees.

For a decade, TSA officers have lacked the same protections that are afforded to other unionized government employees.

President Biden’s administration has called for extending workers’ rights to unionize.