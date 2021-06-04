Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

By Steve Neavling

The FBI has launched an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s campaign fundraising activity while he was working in the private sector.

The Washington Post first reported that FBI agents have interviewed current and former DeJoy and New Breed Logistics employees about their political contributions and have issued a subpoena to DeJoy.

“Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector,” DeJoy spokesman Mark Corallo told The Post. “He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them.”

DeJoy is a prominent GOP fundraiser who was selected by former President Trump to lead the U.S. Postal Service last May.

The Post reported in September that DeJoy, when he led New Breed Logistics from 2000 to 2014, was accused of pressuring employees to donate or attend fundraisers for Republican candidates and then reimbursing the employees using company bonuses.