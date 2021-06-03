By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating Louisville Metro Police officers for allegedly throwing slushies or drinks at residents from police vehicles.

Two officers have been demoted to desk duty while the investigation plays out, The Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

Chief Erika Shields said she became aware of the allegations last week.

“Everything I’ve gotten to date has largely been hearsay,” Shields said at a Public Safety Committee meeting. “My sense is it will be another black eye to the department, and it’s going to show some very, very poor judgment by a select few individuals on this department.”

Councilwoman Jessica Green said she’s “very disturbed” by the allegations.

“I am very disturbed about the idea of narcotics detectives throwing snowcones on homeless Black people in West Louisville,” Green said. “I hope nobody makes excuses for that kind of behavior.”