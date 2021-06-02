By Steve Neavling

They aren’t golden toilets, but they’ll cost taxpayers a lot.

The Secret Service was charged nearly $35,000 to rent portable toilets for the next four months at former President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, The Daily Beast reports.

Trump recently moved to the club from Mar-a-Largo in Palm Beach, Fla. and plans to stay there until early fall, CNN reported.

“Even now, taxpayers continue to spend many thousands of dollars to facilitate Donald Trump’s businesses,” Noah Bookbinder, executive director of watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and a former federal prosecutor, told The Daily Beast. “He is of course entitled to protection, but from the beginning, it has been about his advancement and convenience, rather than what is good for the country. Forcing taxpayers to spend all of this money for porta potties at a business that surely has sufficient bathrooms is confounding.”

The Secret Service did not comment.

The portable toilets are just the latest extravagant cost of protecting Trump. In 2017, the Secret Service couldn’t afford to pay hundreds of agents who were responsible for protecting Trump’s large family.

Trump ordered the Secret Service to continue protecting 13 members of his family and at least three appointees beyond his first presidential term.